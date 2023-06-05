...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR IRON AND PRICE COUNTIES...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect until
midnight Monday night. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Iron and Price.
Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level across the
advisory area. In general, the lowest PM2.5 concentrations are
expected to the northwest and southeast, while the highest
concentrations are expected within the corridor south of a
Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north of a Dubuque,
IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that people with heart
or lung disease, older adults, and children avoid prolonged or heavy
exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
Steven “Dick” L. Severson, age 81, of Brantwood, WI, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at his residence, under the care of his family and Hope Hospice & Palliative Care. Dick was born in the Town of Knox (Brantwood) on December 22, 1941, to the late Ralph and Mathilda (Kirshbaum) Severson. He was married to Carrol Burcaw; she survives.
Dick served his country in the National Guard from 1966 to 1972. He started employment at the Tomahawk Mill in 1960 and worked on multiple paper machines until 1980 when he transferred to salary and worked as assistant papermill superintendent. He retired in 2001. Dick had a passion for stock car racing where he raced for many years at area tracks. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, golfing, working in the woods and cutting firewood. He also enjoyed gardening, canning pickles for all of his family. Dick was a faithful member of St. John Catholic Church in Prentice, WI.
