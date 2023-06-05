Steven “Dick” L. Severson, age 81, of Brantwood, WI, passed away on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at his residence, under the care of his family and Hope Hospice & Palliative Care. Dick was born in the Town of Knox (Brantwood) on December 22, 1941, to the late Ralph and Mathilda (Kirshbaum) Severson. He was married to Carrol Burcaw; she survives.

Dick served his country in the National Guard from 1966 to 1972. He started employment at the Tomahawk Mill in 1960 and worked on multiple paper machines until 1980 when he transferred to salary and worked as assistant papermill superintendent. He retired in 2001. Dick had a passion for stock car racing where he raced for many years at area tracks. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, golfing, working in the woods and cutting firewood. He also enjoyed gardening, canning pickles for all of his family. Dick was a faithful member of St. John Catholic Church in Prentice, WI.

