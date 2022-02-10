The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is available to help Wisconsin residents obtain an ID to vote if they don’t already have or lost a Wisconsin driver license or ID, the most common forms of identification. DMV offers these steps to obtain an ID to vote:

There is no separate ‘voter ID’ and a federally-compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes. The Wisconsin Elections Commission explains the acceptable options to bring to the polls on its website at bringit.wi.gov.

