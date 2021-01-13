...PROLONGED PERIOD OF SNOW EXPECTED...
.A prolonged period of snow is expected to affect much of the
Northland with it lingering longest along portions of the South
Shore due to lake effects. Significant snowfall will be possible
with amounts in excess of eight inches with some areas seeing
around a foot. Light freezing rain will be possible tonight from
the Brainerd Lakes are to International Falls before changing over
to snow.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to
10 inches possible.
* WHERE...Sawyer and Price Counties.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes
Thursday and Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers delivers his State of the State address virtually as members of the Assembly watch from the Assembly Chambers at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers, in his State of the State speech Tuesday delivered virtually for the first time in state history, called on the Legislature to update Wisconsin's antiquated unemployment payment system and spend nearly $200 million to expand broadband access, two problem areas the coronavirus pandemic laid bare last year.
Evers pre-recorded the speech which was broadcast on his YouTube and Facebook channels while lawmakers sitting at their desks in the Senate and Assembly chambers watched.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.