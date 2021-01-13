Wisconsin-State of State

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers delivers his State of the State address virtually as members of the Assembly watch from the Assembly Chambers at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Amber Arnold/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers, in his State of the State speech Tuesday delivered virtually for the first time in state history, called on the Legislature to update Wisconsin's antiquated unemployment payment system and spend nearly $200 million to expand broadband access, two problem areas the coronavirus pandemic laid bare last year.

Evers pre-recorded the speech which was broadcast on his YouTube and Facebook channels while lawmakers sitting at their desks in the Senate and Assembly chambers watched.

