Price County supporters of the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition demonstrate outside the Price County Courthouse on July 21, as part of a statewide series of rallies intended to pressure the Wisconsin Supreme Court to drop its least-change redistricting plan. The demonstrators marching for about an hour in below-zero weather included Shirley Smith, Erik Larsen, Jeanne Larson, Linda Parker, Ginny Bosse and Steve Gustafson, chair of Price County Democrats.
MADISON (Jan. 20, 2022) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court is expected to issue a final decision on the state’s redistricting process in the coming weeks.
The state high court’s seven justices heard oral arguments in the case on July 19. Several parties offered differing views on how the state should handle the once-every-decade process of redrawing voting maps.
