Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Sawyer, Washburn, Bayfield and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&