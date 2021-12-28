Spencer "Dean" Fergus, 88, of Phillips, WI, passed away on December 3, 2021, at his home with his wife by side. Dean was born on October 14, 1933, to Thomas and Edna (Yonk) Fergus, in Logan, Utah.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine (Bartels) Fergus; children, Jeffery Dee Fergus, Kenneth J Fergus, Kristi Parmalee, and Kim Marie Navalinsky; grandchildren, Michelle, Jennifer, Lindsey, Logan, Michelle, Ryan, Tyler, Steven, Clayton, Mary, and Anna; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Ayden, Ashlyn, and Paisley; many other loved ones and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Spencer Fergus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments