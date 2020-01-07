Several world champion speed rope jumpers from Bloomer visited Phillips Elementary and Middle schools on Dec. 21 for a rope jump demonstration and presentation.
The group included student champion jumpers Turner Czekalski (three-time grand champion) and Hunter Ferstenou, both seventh graders who attend St. Paul’s Catholic School in Bloomer; as well as fifth graders Briella, Aliya and Ciara Hartman (sisters and triplets) of Bloomer Middle School. The group demonstrated several styles of jumping rope and “speed” jumping, which the town of Bloomer has been known for since the speed rope jump contest began in 1960.
