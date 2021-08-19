St. Paul the Apostle Parish Council of Catholic Women members are sponsoring a Pie and Cheesecake Sale on Saturday, September 9. The pre-ordered desserts can be picked up that day from 9 to 11 a.m. via drive-thru at the church, W9485 U.S. Highway 8 in Catawba. Orders may be placed from Sunday, August 8 through Tuesday, August 24 by phoning 715-474-3477. Pie choices are Apple, Pumpkin, Rhubarb-Custard, Cherry, Raspberry and Blueberry for $12 each. Cheesecakes are priced at $25 and are available in Raspberry, Chocolate, Classic and no-bake Turtle varieties.
The Ogema Public Library is offering the 2021 Summer Reading Program titled “Tails and Tales “ for children ages 3-12 on the Thursdays in August from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Ogema Library located at W5005 State Hwy 86 in Ogema. Each interesting afternoon program with live animals, crafts, stories, activities and snacks will include a variety of learning styles geared toward using imagination and eco-friendly materials during each of these sessions. “Going Buggy” is the topic for the August 19 session. In addition to the weekly programs, children can keep track of the number of minutes they read or are read to and will earn brag tags to participate in the final session titled” “Animal Fair” on August 26. Parents of youngsters who attend the programs can qualify for various Parent Participation Prizes donated by the following community businesses and organizations: Price County Farm Bureau, Hillbilly 4-H Club (Petting Farm Animals), Community Bank of Prentice, Ogema Hills Gas & Go, Gustafson Trucking, Badger Precision, Hadden Insurance, and Jill’s Grooming Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.