“Strong Bodies,” a 10-week exercise program to increase strength and flexibility, reduce falls, improve bone density and mental health from Jan. 3 to March 4, 2022. 6:30 a.m. Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, and 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at Phillips Normal Building, 104 S Eyder Ave. — 9 a.m. Monday and Wednesday at Catawba Village Hall, W9242 U.S. 8 — and 9 a.m. Tuesday and Friday at Ogema Baptist Church, W5091 WI-86. Virtual option available. For information, contact Price County UW Extension at 715-339-2555 or email danielle.preston@co.price.wi.us.

Hawkins Area Library, located at 705 Main Street in the village of Hawkins, reopened on Jan. 4. The current hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call 715-585-2311 or go to hawkinspl.org.

