Some Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons are still available from Price County Senior Services on a first come, first served basis. Eligible seniors can receive $25 (five $5 coupons per household) that can be used to purchase fresh, locally grown vegetables, fruits and herbs from certified farmers and farmers markets throughout Wisconsin. These coupons are good for purchases made by October 30; each county participant must certify that their household income is at or below 185 percent of the federal guidelines and are 60 years of age or older (or 55 years of age or older if Native American). Please call Kris Mabie at 715-339-2158 for an Eligibility Agreement or more information.
Knox Creek Heritage Center, located at 4517 West Knox Road in Brantwood will be hosting A County Afternoon on Saturday, September 11; the grounds will be open beginning at 11 a.m. This year’s celebration includes a picnic meal of pulled pork and salads served from 1 to 3 p.m., a beer tent, homemade pie auction, homemade Finnish bread and pulla (a delicious cardamon braid bread) for sale along with an opportunity to visit the unique onsite gift shop. Everyone is invited to enjoy a relaxing afternoon visiting with friends and neighbors, touring the collections in the center’s nine historic buildings (some of them more than a century old) and viewing the recent addition to the pavilion.
