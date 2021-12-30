Christmas has passed but the Monarch Wildlife Wayside Refuge and Park is still welcoming families and organizations to bring an ornament for the outdoor Christmas tree at N6282 State Highway 111 in Catawba. After the holidays the tree will be taken down and used as an on-site habitat for wildlife. The ornaments will be saved for what is planned to become an annual event. For more information, call 715-339-6997 or 715-820-6162.
Due to the New Year’s Day holiday weekend, Price County Senior Dining Sites in Kennan, Ogema, Brantwood as well as Phillips and Park Falls will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 30, and Friday, Dec. 31. There will also not be home delivery of meals for those two those days. The regular schedule of dining site service and home delivery of meals will resume on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. For more information, call 715-339-2158 and ask for Price County Senior Nutrition Services.
