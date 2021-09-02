The 2021 Prentice Progress Days celebration will begin on Friday, September 3 with a free movie in Lions Park at 8 p.m. Events on Saturday, September 4 includes a parade starting at 10:30 a.m, basketball, volleyball and softball tournaments, free kiddie rides, craft vendors, various musical performances, chicken dinners and other refreshments, a Northwoods Truck Show, genealogical research opportunities, historical displays, airplane and old firetruck rides, coronation of the 2021 Miss Prentice, and in the evening, a free dance starting at 8 a.m. The celebration continues on Sunday, September 5 with a pancake breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m.at Lions Park, continuation of basketball and softball tournaments, and more musical entertainment. A fishing tournament for children ages 14 and younger who must be accompanied by an adult, will be held from 9 to 11 a.m.; all participants will receive a free rod and reel. A car show will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. and a community hymn sing will begin at 7 p.m. with fellowship and refreshments to follow. On Labor Day, Monday, September 6, registration for the Leo Heikkinen Memorial Golf Tournament begins at noon followed by a 1 p.m. Shotgun Start at the Prentice Pines Golf Course. For more information on all of these events, please check out the Prentice Progress Days Facebook page.
Monarch Wildlife Refuge and Park (MWRR and Park) located at N6282 State Highway 111 in Catawba, is currently open to the public Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. The park features three picnic sites, a fire pit, and additional parking on Hauner Road. Ron Burger, MWRR and Park founder and administrator, noted that this location also offers the only area drop-off facility for injured/orphaned wildlife, sponsors 147 miles of the Adopt-A- Highway Program in Price County and serves as an aluminum can collection site to benefit Northwoods Wildlife Center. For more information about MWRR and Park, schedule a tour or check out volunteer opportunities, call 715-339-6997, 715-820-6162 or 1-833-862-2469.
