Congratulations to Josephine Bodenhagen, a 5th grade Prentice School student and recent Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program graduate. The daughter of Jim and April Bodenhagen of Ogema, she was selected as one of the State of Wisconsin’s DARE Essay winners at a recent DARE Officers Training Conference in Lake Geneva. Price County Sheriff Department Deputy and DARE officer Laurie Zondlo presented her with an assortment of DARE prizes.
The Ogema Public Library is offering the 2021 Summer Reading Program titled “Tails and Tales “ for children ages 3-12 , to be held on Thursdays in August from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ogema Library located at W5005 State Highway 86 in Ogema. Each interesting afternoon program with live animals, crafts, stories, activities and snacks will include a variety of learning styles geared toward using imagination and eco-friendly materials during each of these four sessions. For the first week of “Tails & Tales” on Aug. 5, the Prentice School summer swimming class children wishing to participate, will be dropped off at the library door by the school bus. Timed to bolster the summer slump in literacy skills, this national cooperative summer program will be valuable to children as a fun and best way to get ready for school. Besides the weekly programs, children will track the number of minutes they read or are read to and will earn brag tags to participate in the final Animal Fair session on Aug. 26.
