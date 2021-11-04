Catawba-Harmony Volunteer Fire Department members will be hosting a Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, Nov. 7, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Catawba Fire Hall located at the corner of Highway 8 and High Street in the village of Catawba. A hearty meal of pancakes, sausages, potatoes, maple syrup, applesauce, cheese curds, doughnuts and beverages will be offered for a free-will donation. These funds will be used for equipment purchases and improvements. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy a delicious meal while visiting with good friends and neighbors, and don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour before going to bed on Saturday, Nov. 6, as Daylight Saving Time will end early Sunday morning.
“He Will Hold Me Fast” is the theme of concert presented twice this fall by the Community Ecumenical Choir. Directed by Jody Isaacson, the choir is composed of members of several area church congregations. The first concert will be presented on Sunday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. in the Ogema Baptist Church, located at W5091 State Rd. 86 in the Town of Ogema; the second concert is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Prentice Baptist Church, located at 757 Cherry St., in the Village of Prentice. Refreshments will be served following each concert and free-will offerings will be accepted to support the choir’s chosen charities, namely the Price County Food Pantry and the Red Apple Center in Phillips. Everyone is welcome to attend either or both concerts to enjoy a time of inspirational songs and readings.
