Last week, Jordan and Sara Janak and family of Phillips lost their home and all of its contents in a house fire, escaping only with the clothes they were wearing at the time. The family of seven is currently staying in Prentice and needs everything, including food, clothing, household items and financial assistance. A collection site for donated items is located at the Red Apple Center in Phillips. Julia McDonald Pearson of Prentice is also collecting donations; she can be contacted at (715) 922-0070. A Jordan and Sara Janak Fire Fund bank account has been set up at the Community Financial Bank, 450 Center St., Prentice.
Prentice School District’s National Honor Society members, with the assistance of local volunteers, are hosting a Gigantic Rummage Sale on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-9, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The sale will be held at the Prentice Lions Club Pavilion located across the street from the Prentice High School. Among the new and gently used items offered for sale will be clothing of all kinds, bedding, dishes and glassware, crafts, knick-knacks, books for all ages and interests, plants and flowers, nuts and bolts, hardware and tools, as well as appliances and furniture. Items will be restocked frequently so there will always be “new” bargains to see. Everyone is welcome to come and help support the students’ community outreach projects while finding some real treasures for themselves. For more information, call Celine Lofland, (715) 767-5119 or (715) 493-5729.
