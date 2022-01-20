A new business, Frazier’s Mercantile, has opened in the former Zikan’s Store building located at W9196 U.S. 8 in the village of Catawba.

The inside of the large white structure has been completely renovated by owner Jerry Frazier and his crew and looks simply amazing. The mercantile will offer a variety of fresh, shelf-stable and bulk groceries and a hardware department managed by Frazier’s daughter Hannah, will be open soon.

