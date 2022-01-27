PARK FALLS (Jan. 20, 2022) — Chequamegon High School announced its Soaring Eagle students for second quarter 2021-22.

The Screaming Eagles include: Alayna Rybak, Arianna Klingemann, Danni Diamond, Audrina Morris, Ryan Szymik, Alyssa Hoffman, Violet Hempleman, Jasmine Schmidt, Gabe Oswald, Lauren Michalek and Gii We Din Goodman.

