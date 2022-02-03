HURLEY — A 55-year-old La Crosse area man died following a snowmobile crash near the city of Hurley on Jan. 27, according to a press release from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred shortly before the 10:42 p.m. 911 call to Iron County Emergency Dispatch, reporting the snowmobile crash on Trail 77 between Hurley and Gile, a neighborhood of the city of Montreal. The information received was that the male operator was unresponsive, according to Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich, in the press release.

