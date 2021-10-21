My husband and I have always been active in our efforts to reduce pollution, conserve energy and be good stewards of the environment. We recycle, use LED lightbulbs, compost, and installed solar panels on our roof.
Recently, we bought an all-electric vehicle. The price was reasonable, and it had some interesting and fun features. But the best part of owning an electric vehicle is skipping the stop at the gas pump. Not only do we save money, but we save time, driving right on past the gas station. We do most of our car charging at home. With our rooftop solar panels, we can do this for free. It feels good to be doing out part to reduce our CO2 emissions and combat the climate crisis.
