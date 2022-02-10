Chippewa Falls — The Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company announced Feb. 7, that Dick Leinenkugel will retire as president at the end of 2022. The baton will pass to his nephew and sixth-generation Leinenkugel, Tony Bugher.

Dick was named president of Leinenkugel’s in 2014 and has presided over several successful ventures for the brand. Most recently, he led the resurgence of Summer Shandy that resulted in a return to growth, as well as the development of a number of innovations, including Lemon Haze IPA, Chocolate Dunkel and Juicy Peach.

