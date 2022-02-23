Age 91, of Wausau, formerly of Park Falls, died on Thursday February 17, 2022, at The Bay at Colonial Manor in Wausau. She was born on June 21, 1930, in Morse, the daughter of Orin and Verna (Reas) Fritz. Shirley moved to Park Falls as a child. On September 1, 1950, she married George Striegel Jr. She worked for St. Croix, Montgomery Ward Catalog Center, and was an NTC Coordinator. She was a member of the Snow Gypsies, Red Hatters, Price County Homemakers, a Girl Scout Leader and was active with her church. Shirley was a very talented craft painter, enjoyed candy making, loved shopping, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by: (4)children: (birthname-Diane Lynn Fritz) Su (Walt) Timmerman of Madison, Susan (Mike) Mattson of Eau Claire, Kathy (Dan) Teeters of Wausau, and Scot (Barbara) Striegel of Wausau, (4)grandchildren: John Ziebell, Chris (Annie) Teeters, Jessica (Todd) Stewart, and Robert (Kimberly) Stockfleth, (8)great-grandchildren: Anne Marie, Emily Rae, Zachary, Callie, Clara, Nicholas, Hannah, and Sawyer, (1)great great-grandchild: Josie Rae, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband George, her granddaughter Sarah Stockfleth, and (2)sisters: Joanne Thompson and Janet Parker.
Funeral services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Park Falls on Thursday February 24, 2022, at 11:00am. Rev. Samuel Morsching will officiate.
Burial will follow at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls.
A visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 10:00am until the hour of the service.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.