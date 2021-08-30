Red Apple

Price County Sheriff’s Deputy Laurie Zondlo presented a check for $8,386 to the Red Apple Center from the Sheriff’s Office’s Red Apple Walk to support the center. (Contributed photo)

Price County Sheriff’s Deputy Laurie Zondlo recently met with clients and staff at the Red Apple Center in Phillips to present them with a check for $8,386.

This was money raised from the Price County Sheriff’s Office Red Apple Walk. The Red Apple Center supports Price County disabled adults and the fundraiser will help the clients take part in community events such as bowling, field trips, tours and picnics.

