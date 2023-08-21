Sharon Lee Kohlmeier, passed away peacefully on Saturday August 5, 2023 at Aspirus Care and Rehab Center in Medford, Wisconsin. She was born in Wausau, WI on the 10th of April in a year kept confidential per Sharon’s wishes. She is the daughter of Herbert and Lucille Hulke. Her early life and schooling were in Wausau where she excelled in her academics and music. In the 1960’s she moved to Park Falls to raise her family. In addition to raising her children, she worked several jobs, including cooking and waitressing at the Pal Café, Hicks Landing Resort, Town and Country and various restaurants throughout the years. She also owned and operated the Clark Station in Park Falls, worked in the office at the Price County Airport and at the Park Falls Chamber of Commerce. In her spare time she enjoyed outdoor activities, mushrooming, gardening, canning, cooking and baking. She also enjoyed volunteering for various organizations such as hospice, mentoring troubled youth, and tutoring at the school. Sharon was a talented singer who won competitions in high school and was a member of a local band as well as the church choir. She had a big heart and always showed empathy to those in need. Sharon was a hardworking woman who loved animals and helping others. One of her greatest attributes was her willingness to take the time to listen and to offer a hand when she could. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her (7) children; Susan Kohlmeier, Katherine Kohlmeier, Kimberly (Francesco) Borman-Miglio, Christopher Kohlmeier, Dianna (LeRoy) Schultz, David Kohlmeier, Rebecca Lee-Hew, (8)grandchildren; Heather (John) Kohlmeier, Holly Kohlmeier, Brendon Bonk, Brett Luther, Nicholas Kohlmeier, Yasaman Parman, Cyrus Lee-Hew, Alexander Miglio-Borman, (7) great-grandchildren; Eric, Samuel, Elliott, Damien, Arieah, Orion and Atlis; sister-in-law Mary Hulke, (2) nieces; Laura (Todd) Hulke, Kelley (Jason) Borger, (3) great-nephews; Daniel Hafran, Alex Hafran, Finn Borger (1) great-niece Brooke Borger and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her partner of 23 years, Marvin Hamann, granddaughter Kaylee Hamann-Kohlmeier, brother Bruce Hulke, sister Barb (Kenneth) Heyes, and her former husband Thomas J. Kohlmeier.

  

