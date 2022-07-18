The long and loving life of Sharon Dahlie closed its final chapter on July 8, 2022. A proud Wisconsinite, Sharon was born in Park Falls, Wisconsin on February 22, 1939, and was raised in the nearby town of Phillips. After Phillips High School, Sharon attended St. Joseph’s School of Nursing in Marshfield, Wisconsin, graduating in 1960. In search of somewhat warmer climes, she drove out to California with friends, settled in Santa Monica, and started her nursing career at UCLA, where she later met her husband, Fred. They moved to New York and then to Boston, and there had their first son, Greg, in 1967. They moved back to the California sun in 1970, settling in La Jolla, and welcoming their second son, Jeff, in 1971. For 10 years, Sharon fully dedicated herself to raising her two young boys. In 1977, she returned to nursing at Scripps Clinic, where she worked in the telemetry unit until her retirement in 2004. She found great satisfaction in helping others and in the camaraderie amongst the nursing staff. She enjoyed tennis, golf, walks with friends, Agatha Christie, the beach and her Norwegian heritage. With her long-time companion, Rob Pierce, she traveled to Europe and throughout the United States, often on extended road trips. She also dedicated herself to her garden and her grandchildren, Sophie, Madeline, Ava and Tate. She is survived by her sister Donna Danielson of Claremont, CA, brother James Dahlie of Lakewood, NY, sons Greg (Meg) Shean of Kensington, CA and Jeff (Becky) Shean of San Diego, CA, and her four grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Paul (Sue) Dahlie of Wellesley, MA. She will be loved and remembered always. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.

