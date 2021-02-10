Phillips Girls Basketball
Photo by Mason Novak

The seventh-ranked Phillips High School girls' basketball team returned to action following quarantine on Saturday, Feb. 6, improving to 10-0 in Marawood North Conference play with an 84-29 victory at Rib Lake.

The Loggers, who broke into the WisSports.net (WSN) Coaches Poll in week 8 at No. 9, moved up to No. 7 in the week 9 poll. Phillips is primed for WIAA regional play on Friday, Feb. 12, when Logger Camp will be the site for a regional semifinal game at 7 p.m. against fourth-seeded Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, who beat fifth-seeded Washburn 72-28 on Tuesday. The regional final is slated for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.

