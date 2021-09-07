Well, it’s that time of year when summer is coming to an end. Children are back in school and the leaves are starting to show signs of color. I’m always a bit disappointed that summer is so short but I have to say, fall is my second favorite time of the year. But like summer, fall is over before you know it and soon you start seeing that white stuff on our lawns and roadways. I’m not a really big fan of the bitter cold that can come with the winter season but I do enjoy many of the winter activities. Living in the Northwoods is wonderful but the weather can be very unpredictable and downright miserable at times but I couldn’t imagine living anywhere else.
With the change of seasons, we too are seeing changes here at the Park Falls Library. Life as we knew it has changed so much over the last year and a half. The COVID pandemic has affected us all and so many things have come to an abrupt halt over the past year. We went from being shut down to offering curbside pickup to finally reopening with limited hours but no programming. We are excited to say that as of Sept. 7, we have opened our doors fully with normal business hours and we are reinstating full use of our library. We are now open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. It feels good to be getting back to a little normalcy.
