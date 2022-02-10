PHILLIPS — The sentencing of a Kennan man on a first-degree child sex assault conviction was continued after the defendant chose to dismiss his attorney to seek other legal counsel on a decision to withdraw the plea agreement on Feb. 2 in Price County Circuit Court.

Defense attorney Preston Smead appeared with his client, Presten James Jenness, who after a lengthy discussion prior to the hearing said he was asked to remove himself from the case. The reason was that Jenness wanted to seek other counsel to consider whether or not seek a withdrawal from the plea agreement, Smead said.

