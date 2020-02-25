Second-seeded Hayward peppered 69 shots on goal to defeat the seventh-seeded Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut High School hockey team 12-0 in WIAA Div. 2 regional play on Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Hayward Sports Center.

Hayward outshot Team SEaL 23-4 en route to a 3-0 lead in the first period; scored five goals in the second with a 21-1 shot advantage; and outshot C/P/B 24-1 in a four-goal third period.

