The Chequamegon/Phillips/Butternut High School hockey team lost a trio of contests last week.

The WSFLG (Webster, Siren, Frederic, Luck, Grantsburg) Blizzard scored three second-period goals en route to a 4-1 victory over C/P/B in Siren on Friday, Jan. 29.

