The Screaming Eagles and Loggers (S.E.a.L.) trap shooting team kicked off its 2021 shooting season on April 11 with a week one match against the Blue Hills Shooting Stars from Rice Lake. Team S.E.a.L.'s Varsity squad tied with Blue Hills with the top five shooters from each squad totaling 110 targets each on the day. Scoring for Team S.E.a.L.on the day were Jase Hlavacek who carded a perfect round of 25, Delton Heizler with a 24, John Wartgow with 21, and Bailey Beilke and Jackson Grendys finished with 20's on the day.
The S.E.a.L. JV squad got off to a fast start with a match victory over Blue Hills, totaling 109 targets on the day. Leading the way for the S.E.a.L. JV's was Ethan Michek with 25 straight, followed by Wyatt Vetter's 23, Harland Kasowicz 21, and Jake Fusak and Luke Murphy with 20's.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.