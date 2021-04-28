The Screaming Eagles and Loggers (S.E.a.L.) trap shooting team kicked off its 2021 shooting season on April 11 with a week one match against the Blue Hills Shooting Stars from Rice Lake. Team S.E.a.L.'s Varsity squad tied with Blue Hills with the top five shooters from each squad totaling 110 targets each on the day. Scoring for Team S.E.a.L.on the day were Jase Hlavacek who carded a perfect round of 25, Delton Heizler with a 24, John Wartgow with 21, and Bailey Beilke and Jackson Grendys finished with 20's on the day.

The S.E.a.L. JV squad got off to a fast start with a match victory over Blue Hills, totaling 109 targets on the day. Leading the way for the S.E.a.L. JV's was Ethan Michek with 25 straight, followed by Wyatt Vetter's 23, Harland Kasowicz 21, and Jake Fusak and Luke Murphy with 20's.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments