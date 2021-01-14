Isaiah Deitz, Joe Newbury and Tanner Maier teamed for 64 points to lead the Chequamegon High School boys' basketball team to a 92-71 victory at Lac Courte Oreilles on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

"This is a much-improved LCO team. They have a couple of guards that are real nice athletes," Screaming Eagles' coach Joel Karnick said.

