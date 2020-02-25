The Chequamegon High School boys' basketball team nearly overcame a 19-point second-half deficit but came up just short in a 57-54 non-conference loss at Hurley on Monday, Feb. 17.
"We are getting better, but still can't put together a complete game," Screaming Eagles' coach Joel Karnick said. "Without our leading scorer, Joe Newbury, we almost snuck this one out. Hurley is always tough to play at their place. We went down by 19 early in the second half, then we finally clicked in defensively and came back. Time just ran out on us before we could overtake them."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.