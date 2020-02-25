The Chequamegon High School boys' basketball team nearly overcame a 19-point second-half deficit but came up just short in a 57-54 non-conference loss at Hurley on Monday, Feb. 17.

"We are getting better, but still can't put together a complete game," Screaming Eagles' coach Joel Karnick said. "Without our leading scorer, Joe Newbury, we almost snuck this one out. Hurley is always tough to play at their place. We went down by 19 early in the second half, then we finally clicked in defensively and came back. Time just ran out on us before we could overtake them."

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments