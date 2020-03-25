All Conference honors were awarded to Joe Newbury, who earned an honorable mention; Blake Richard, who was named to the Marawood North Conference second team and also earned a leadership award; and Tanner Maier, who earned an honorable mention.
The Chequamegon High School boys' basketball team held its 2019-20 awards program on Friday, March 13.
"The Chequamegon boys' basketball team took some big steps forward this year," Screaming Eagles' coach Joel Karnick said. "With three of our top players returning next year, we feel the program is set for success.
