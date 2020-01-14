Joe Newbury and Blake Richard teamed for 44 points and Richard hit the game-winning shot with one second remaining to give the Chequamegon High School boys' basketball team its second victory of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the Eagles' Nest.
"Nice win for our team. We beat a very talented South Shore team. They will be in the upper half of the Indianhead (Conference) this year," Screaming Eagles' coach Joel Karnick said of the 72-70 victory.
