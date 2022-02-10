PARK FALLS — Joe Newbury and Isaiah Deitz scored 16 points each to lead the Chequamegon High School boys’ basketball team to a 46-31 Marawood North Conference victory over Phillips on Feb. 1, in the Eagles’ Nest.

Newbury was 6-of-8 from the floor and Deitz had a double-double with 12 rebounds. He was 7-of-10 from the floor.

