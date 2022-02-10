...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and and some mixed precipitation expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. A period of mixed
precipitation will be possible as well after the main area of
snow moves off later this evening into the overnight.
* WHERE...In Wisconsin, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer and Price
Counties. In Minnesota, Pine County. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and the Mille
Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road
conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Chequamegon High School basketball guard Isaiah Deitz (30), goes up for the layup in first half action during a home game against Phillips High School on Feb. 1. Teammate Joe Newbury (24) watches the ball along with Phillips High School Loggers’ guards Dawson Hauschild (14) and Cole Abraham (32).
Chequamegon High School basketball guard Joe Newbury (24) makes a pass between Phillips High School Loggers’ players Jack Kulwicki (12), Cole Abraham (32) and Kye Tingo (30) during first half action in Park Falls on Feb. 1.
PARK FALLS — Joe Newbury and Isaiah Deitz scored 16 points each to lead the Chequamegon High School boys’ basketball team to a 46-31 Marawood North Conference victory over Phillips on Feb. 1, in the Eagles’ Nest.
Newbury was 6-of-8 from the floor and Deitz had a double-double with 12 rebounds. He was 7-of-10 from the floor.
