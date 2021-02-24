CHS BBB

The Chequamegon High School boys’ basketball team this year consisted of, front row, from left: Joe Newbury, Jeremiah Miguel, and A-J Morgan; back row: Isaiah Deitz, Tanner Maier, Andrew Schienebeck, John Wartgow, and Dawson Heizler.

Fourth-seeded Stanley-Boyd rode a 34-27 second half to a 68-59 victory over the Chequamegon High School boys' basketball team in WIAA Div. 3 regional play on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The game was tied 32-32 at halftime.

