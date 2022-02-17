Chequamegon guard Isaiah Deitz goes for the layup against Ashton Schuett (3) of the Edgar Wildcats during first-half action of a Feb. 11 home game. Widcats guards Collin Luhtala (20) and Ayden Weisenberger (4) are also pictured.
In a pregame ceremony on Feb. 11, players and coaches of the Chequamegon High School boys basketball team escorted parents onto the court in tribute to the time and support they provided their children all season.
Chequamegon guard Andrew Schienebeck, 10, leaps toward the basket over Ashton Schuett of the Edgar Wildcats during first-half action of a Feb. 11 home game.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Chequamegan guard Isaiah Deitz moves the ball against Edgar Wildcats guard Robert Schienebeck, in first-half action during a Feb. 4 home game.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
By Tom LaVenture / PCR
The Chequamegon High School Screaming Eagles mascot Aiden Miesbauer gets the crowd roaring during a critical point of a close home game against Edgar High School on Feb. 11.
Tom LaVenture / PCR
Tom LaVenture / PCR
During a pregame ceremony on Feb. 11, Chequamegon High School Coach Thomas Tollakson honors three graduating seniors, Collin Luhtala, Joe Newbury, and Andrew Schienebeck.
PARK FALLS — The Chequamegon High School boys’ basketball team improved to 14-6 on the season and 8-6 in the Marawood North Conference standings with a 59-54 victory over Edgar in the Eagles’ Nest on Feb. 11.
The Screaming Eagles entered play this week trailing Athens (9-5) by one game in the MNC standings. The two teams will meet in the regular season finale on Thursday, Feb. 24, in Athens.
Joe Newbury and Isaiah Deitz teamed for 48 points in the win over Edgar. Newbury scored 26 points and dished out three assists and Deitz had a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds.
AJ Morgan scored five points, Andrew Schienebeck had two points and seven rebounds and John Wartgow and Dawson Heizler scored two points each. Collin Luhtala had six rebounds.
“This was a great team win against a very good boys basketball program in Edgar,” said CHS Coach Thomas Tollakson. “We are excited for the remainder of the regular season and postseason beginning in March. We hope our fans continue to join in and be a part of our program. We love having a loud and energetic student section and fans at our games.”
Just prior to the game, CHS combined Parent’s Night and Senior Night. The players and coaches escorted their parents onto the court, and junior players praised the mentorship of graduating senior players Andrew Schienebeck, Collin Luhtala and Joe Newbury.
Tollakson credited the Chequamegon Pep Band, the student section and boosters for keeping the atmosphere electric and for cheering the entire game.
“The Screaming Eagle mascot (Aiden Miesbauer) was getting the crowd fired up,” he said. “Our fans were full of energy and supported us for every second of the game.”
The Screaming Eagles went toe-to-toe with 18-2 Stratford on Feb. 4. It was a tough loss coming up just 6 points short in a 63-57 final score.
“We played very good team defense the entire game,” Coach Thomas Tollakson said. “We played as a team throughout the game and really came together. I am very proud of our effort on both ends. We played a very good team, very tough.”
Newbury led a balanced Chequamegon attack with 18 points and seven rebounds. Morgan scored 17 points and Deitz had 16 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Luhtala added four points and Schienebeck had two points and five rebounds.
The Screaming Eagles finish the remainder of the regular season on the road with games at Washburn on Feb. 14, Prentice on Feb. 18, Tomahawk on Feb. 22 and Athens on Feb. 24.
