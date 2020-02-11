The Chequamegon High School girls' basketball team lost a 64-22 Marawood North Conference decision at Athens on Thursday, Jan. 30. The Bluejays led 29-10 at halftime and outscored Chequamegon 35-12 after intermission.
Shea Mineau led the Screaming Eagles with 12 points, converting 6-of-7 free throws, and pulled down six boards. Josi Orr had seven points and six rebounds. Jeanna Scanlon had six rebounds and scored a point and Lanie Heizer chipped in with two points, a team-high seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
