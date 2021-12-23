PHILLIPS — The Chequamegon High School boys’ basketball team improved to 7-1 on the season with a 61-46 victory over the rival Phillips Loggers at Logger Camp on Friday, Dec. 17.
“We played very well in the second half of the game,” Screaming Eagles’ coach Thomas Tollakson said. “It was a hard-fought game against our county rival. They came out ready to play and went up on us 12-2. I’m very proud of how we battled back and worked through adversity. They are a tough team and we are proud to get out of there with a win. All of our guys played hard and came together on the defensive end of the court. It was a great team win.”
