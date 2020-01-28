The Chequamegon High School girls' basketball team bounced Rib Lake 38-15 in Marawood North Conference action on Thursday, Jan. 16, in the Eagles' Nest.
Chequamegon built a 15-5 first-half lead and outscored the Redmen 23-10 after intermission.
