ABBOTSFORD — The Chequamegon High School boys’ basketball team hit a speed bump after a 9-1 start with three straight losses but bounced back with a 52-47 victory at Abbotsford on Jan. 14.

The Screaming Eagles entered play this week with a 10-4 record. Chequamegon overcame a 22-19 halftime deficit at Abby, outscoring the Falcons 33-25 in the second half.

