Kiana Schmidt

Senior Kiana Schmidt shined for parent/senior night, placing third (6.9) on bars Feb. 4 at Chequamegon High School.

 Photo by Deb Oswald

The Chequamegon High School gymnastics team hosted Mosinee for parent/senior night on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

"It was Mosinee edging out Chequamegon 104.775 to 102.00 in a very competitive dual meet with two evenly matched teams," Screaming Eagles' coach Mary Patterson said. "Senior Kiana Schmidt shined on the night, delivering four solid routines for her team with a personal best in the vault. Kiana continues to be an overall strong competitor for us and her focus and work were the reasons she had her best meet of the season."

