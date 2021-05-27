Team SEaL trap shooting

The 2021 Team SEaL competed at the Northwoods Open clay target event May 21-22.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

The third annual Team S.E.a.L. "Northwoods Open" clay target event drew over 200 scholastic and collegiate clay target competitors to northern Wisconsin May 21-22, and in spite of soggy conditions, Team S.E.a.L. shooters came through with their top individual and team performances of the year taking home top team honors in Sporting Clays, Trap Singles, and Skeet events. Team S.E.a.L. shooters also took home top honors winning individual titles in Collegiate Trap Singles, Sporting Clays, Skeet and Trap Doubles; Senior Sporting Clays and Skeet; and Rookie Trap Singles and Sporting Clays.

Hosted annually by Team S.E.a.L. with the support of the Harshaw Sports Club and the Minocqua Gun Club, this Scholastic Clay Target Program sanctioned event is largest scholastic clay target event in northern Wisconsin

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments