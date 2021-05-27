...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected.
* WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake, Koochiching, Southern Cook,
North St. Louis, North Itasca and Central St. Louis Counties.
This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage
Reservation and the Bois Forte Band, Deer Creek, Lake
Vermilion and, Nett Lake areas.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
The 2021 Team SEaL competed at the Northwoods Open clay target event May 21-22.
The third annual Team S.E.a.L. "Northwoods Open" clay target event drew over 200 scholastic and collegiate clay target competitors to northern Wisconsin May 21-22, and in spite of soggy conditions, Team S.E.a.L. shooters came through with their top individual and team performances of the year taking home top team honors in Sporting Clays, Trap Singles, and Skeet events. Team S.E.a.L. shooters also took home top honors winning individual titles in Collegiate Trap Singles, Sporting Clays, Skeet and Trap Doubles; Senior Sporting Clays and Skeet; and Rookie Trap Singles and Sporting Clays.
Hosted annually by Team S.E.a.L. with the support of the Harshaw Sports Club and the Minocqua Gun Club, this Scholastic Clay Target Program sanctioned event is largest scholastic clay target event in northern Wisconsin
