TRAP SHOOTERS

Shooting perfect 25/25 for team S.E.aL. were, from left: Luke Murphy, Bailey Beilke, and Harland Kasowicz.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

Team S.E.a.L. Clay Target athletes traveled to Wabeno on Sunday, April 25 to take part in the second Scholastic Clay Target Program "Northwoods Shootout" at Padus Nicolet Gun Club. While the wind made for some challenging targets, the spring sun warmed up both the air and Team S.E.a.L. shooters who came away from their first tournament of the year with some impressive team and individual performances!

Building on her past conference and national succes, Bailey Beilke brought home another gold medal, winning the Ladies Varsity title breaking 44 out of 50 targets including 25 straight to begin the day.

