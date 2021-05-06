...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY...
Minimum relative humidity values from 25 to 30 percent combined
with west-northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph
are expected over northwestern Wisconsin today. Any fires may
spread quickly in these conditions. For more information on
burning restrictions in Wisconsin, see
www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
Shooting perfect 25/25 for team S.E.aL. were, from left: Luke Murphy, Bailey Beilke, and Harland Kasowicz.
Team S.E.a.L. Clay Target athletes traveled to Wabeno on Sunday, April 25 to take part in the second Scholastic Clay Target Program "Northwoods Shootout" at Padus Nicolet Gun Club. While the wind made for some challenging targets, the spring sun warmed up both the air and Team S.E.a.L. shooters who came away from their first tournament of the year with some impressive team and individual performances!
Building on her past conference and national succes, Bailey Beilke brought home another gold medal, winning the Ladies Varsity title breaking 44 out of 50 targets including 25 straight to begin the day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.