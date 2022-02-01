Ruth Marie Spoerl, loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend, a lifelong resident of the Leyden Township area, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, January 21st, after a brief but fierce battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ruth is survived by her husband, Robert, her children, Michael, Christopher Regula (Sarah), her siblings, Richard Jr., Renee, Ronald, and Raymond Regula, grandchildren Natalia, Kalina, and Tristan Regula. She is predeceased by her mother and father, Richard, and Rosemarie Regula.

