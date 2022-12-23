...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 45 kt and waves 5 to 8 ft. For the Heavy Freezing
Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour
or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, winds gusting as high as
45 mph causing blowing and drifting snow. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, until midnight CST Saturday
night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility and impact the
evening commute. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Ruby Vivian Wildberg, 95, of Ogema passed away peacefully with her loving familysurrounding her on December 7, 2022. She was born on March 28, 1927, to thelate Oscar and Selma (Bergeson) Swan.
She is survived by her three loving sons; Bradley (Kristin) Wildberg, Mark (Pamala)Wildberg, Scott (Amy) Wildberg, 8 grandchildren; Sarah Cullen, Annie (Matt)Mickelson, Erin Wildberg, Nikole (Ryan) Foster, Macy (Nick) Erickson, Heidi (Aaron) Leiby, Logan (Bailey Holm) Wildberg, Lindsey Wildberg, 6 great grandchildren;Cruz, Chase, Dylan, Beckam, Sutton, Riley, brother Oscar Swan and many niecesand nephews.
