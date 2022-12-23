Ruby Vivian Wildberg, 95, of Ogema passed away peacefully with her loving familysurrounding her on December 7, 2022. She was born on March 28, 1927, to thelate Oscar and Selma (Bergeson) Swan.

She is survived by her three loving sons; Bradley (Kristin) Wildberg, Mark (Pamala)Wildberg, Scott (Amy) Wildberg, 8 grandchildren; Sarah Cullen, Annie (Matt)Mickelson, Erin Wildberg, Nikole (Ryan) Foster, Macy (Nick) Erickson, Heidi (Aaron) Leiby, Logan (Bailey Holm) Wildberg, Lindsey Wildberg, 6 great grandchildren;Cruz, Chase, Dylan, Beckam, Sutton, Riley, brother Oscar Swan and many niecesand nephews.

