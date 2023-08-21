Ronald Walter Niebauer, age 80 passed away peacefully on August 12, 2023 at Park Manor Rehabilitation Unit. Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Edna (Buechner) Niebauer and his father, Joseph Niebauer. Ron has aunts, uncles, and cousins, too numerous to mention. He was born on October 9, 1942 in Park Falls. As a lifetime resident of Park Falls, he graduated here and worked numerous jobs throughout the years. Including, Vincent gas station, Flambeau Paper Company until retirement, then he was a host at Northwoods Supper Club and Northern Pines resort. In the interim was a weather instrument reader for the State of Wisconsin, Superior’. Ron was extremely active in the community, he was a member of the Dukes of Muskeland Drum and Bugle Corps with Ken Teeters, he was also instrumental in the formation of the Brass Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps. He was their treasurer and board member. He was a member of the Butternut Lions Club for several years, helped organize the Craft Fair and Parade. He also volunteered for the massive garage sale held by St. Mathew’s Catholic Church in Wausau, Wisconsin. He was a member of the Flambeau Ramblers Barber Shoppers and involved in the annual Flambeau Rama Parade. Everyone who knew him there held him in high regard. Ron was known as Uncle Ron by all their children. Ron’s family would like to convey their thanks to the Park Manor staff for the kindness shown to him and a special thanks to Dan and Julie Thompson for their help throughout the years.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday August 23, 2023 at Peace Lutheran Church in Park Falls. Pastor Samual Morsching will officiate.

