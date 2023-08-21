...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Burnett,
Washburn, Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation, the St. Croix
Band in Burnett County and the Mille Lacs Band, Lena Lake and,
Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...From 2 PM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
KSE
Ronald Walter Niebauer, age 80 passed away peacefully on August 12, 2023 at Park Manor Rehabilitation Unit. Ron was preceded in death by his mother, Edna (Buechner) Niebauer and his father, Joseph Niebauer. Ron has aunts, uncles, and cousins, too numerous to mention. He was born on October 9, 1942 in Park Falls. As a lifetime resident of Park Falls, he graduated here and worked numerous jobs throughout the years. Including, Vincent gas station, Flambeau Paper Company until retirement, then he was a host at Northwoods Supper Club and Northern Pines resort. In the interim was a weather instrument reader for the State of Wisconsin, Superior’. Ron was extremely active in the community, he was a member of the Dukes of Muskeland Drum and Bugle Corps with Ken Teeters, he was also instrumental in the formation of the Brass Regiment Drum and Bugle Corps. He was their treasurer and board member. He was a member of the Butternut Lions Club for several years, helped organize the Craft Fair and Parade. He also volunteered for the massive garage sale held by St. Mathew’s Catholic Church in Wausau, Wisconsin. He was a member of the Flambeau Ramblers Barber Shoppers and involved in the annual Flambeau Rama Parade. Everyone who knew him there held him in high regard. Ron was known as Uncle Ron by all their children. Ron’s family would like to convey their thanks to the Park Manor staff for the kindness shown to him and a special thanks to Dan and Julie Thompson for their help throughout the years.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday August 23, 2023 at Peace Lutheran Church in Park Falls. Pastor Samual Morsching will officiate.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.