Robert W. Guyant, age 71, of Park Falls, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of service.

