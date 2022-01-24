...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING
TO NOON CST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
40 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
east central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to noon CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Robert N. Wasti, 86, Hastings, MN, died at home on January 13, 2022, of kidney and heart failure.
He was born at home in Brantwood, Wisconsin on April 15, 1935, the son of Urho and Hannah (Maki) Wasti. He graduated from High School in Tripoli in 1953. He served in the Army in Germany and married Shirley Keskinen at St. Mathews Lutheran Church in Brantwood on December 1, 1956.
