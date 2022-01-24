Robert N. Wasti, 86, Hastings, MN, died at home on January 13, 2022, of kidney and heart failure.

He was born at home in Brantwood, Wisconsin on April 15, 1935, the son of Urho and Hannah (Maki) Wasti. He graduated from High School in Tripoli in 1953. He served in the Army in Germany and married Shirley Keskinen at St. Mathews Lutheran Church in Brantwood on December 1, 1956.

