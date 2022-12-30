Robert John Biermann, 71, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022, at his home in Ogema surrounded by his family. He was born to Donald (Wayne) and Sara “Sally” (Bruner) Biermann on March 6, 1951, in Phillips, WI.
John grew up in Ogema, WI and was a 1970 graduate of Prentice High School. Following graduation, he explored a few work options before he found his calling of carpentry work. He was employed by Wanke Builders of Medford in 1970 and worked there until his retirement. John married the love of his life, Darcy, on May 8, 1976. Together they built their home in Ogema, WI. John took great pride in building his bride a new home. John was a gifted wood worker and made several pieces for his wife, children, grandchildren and many families and friends. These pieces will be cherished for years to come. John loved to serve his community, and since 1983, he was a volunteer fireman for the Ogema Volunteer Fire Department. During this time, he served as both Fire Chief and Assistant Fire Chief. John was an avid hunter, and what he enjoyed the most was spending time with his family and friends during these hunting excursions. He enjoyed taking his grandkids Kylie and Luke to sit in grandpa’s nice warm hunting shack that he built. He took several hunting trips to Colorado that he shared with his son and son-in-law. John enjoyed the companionship of his special dog, “Auggie -Doggie” who made almost every trip with him during his treatments. Prior to coming home from the hospital, he shared that he had “a good life” he also used one of his famous quotes of “it could be worse”. John lived his life that way and looked at what he was thankful for, knowing and trusting in his faith that he would have eternal life with his Creator. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Prentice.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.