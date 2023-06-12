Robert J. “Bob” Shook, 79, of Rib Lake, died Saturday, June 3, 2023 at Rib Lake Health Services surrounded by his family and under the care of Hope Hospice.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 16 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Rib Lake with Fr. Jayanna Kanna officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Westboro.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Shook as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments